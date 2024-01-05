Labette County, KS High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 8:36 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
In Labette County, Kansas, there are interesting high school basketball games on the docket today. Info on how to watch them is available in this article.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Labette County, Kansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Fort Scott High School at Labette County High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Altamont, KS
- Conference: Southeast Kansas
- How to Stream: Watch Here
