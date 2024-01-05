Kingman County, KS High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you're questioning how to stream today's local high school basketball action in Kingman County, Kansas, keep your browser fixed on this page. The details you need are highlighted below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Kingman County, Kansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Cunningham High School at Kinsley High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Kinsley, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Nickerson High School at Kingman High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Kingman, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.