Josh Giddey and the Oklahoma City Thunder match up versus the Brooklyn Nets at 7:30 PM ET on Friday.

Last time out, which was on January 3, Giddey posted nine points and four assists in a 141-138 loss against the Hawks.

With prop bets in place for Giddey, let's break down some stats and trends to assist you in making good selections.

Josh Giddey Prop Bets vs. the Nets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 11.5 12.1 13.0 Rebounds 6.5 5.9 5.8 Assists 4.5 4.4 4.4 PRA -- 22.4 23.2 PR -- 18 18.8 3PM 1.5 1.0 1.5



Josh Giddey Insights vs. the Nets

This season, he's put up 12.0% of the Thunder's attempted field goals, as he's averaging 11.1 per contest.

This season, he's accounted for 7.5% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.0 per game.

Giddey's opponents, the Nets, have one of the fastest offensive tempos, ranking ninth, averaging 101.2 possessions per game, while his Thunder average 103.6 per game, which ranks 22nd among NBA teams.

The Nets are the 19th-best defensive squad in the NBA, giving up 116.1 points per game.

The Nets allow 44.7 rebounds per contest, ranking 22nd in the league.

In terms of assists, the Nets are ranked 15th in the league, giving up 26.3 per game.

Conceding 14.2 made 3-pointers per game, the Nets are the 29th-ranked squad in the league.

Josh Giddey vs. the Nets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/31/2023 27 20 6 5 4 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.