Johnson County, KS High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school basketball action in Johnson County, Kansas is on the schedule today, and information on these games is available in this article, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Johnson County, Kansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Free State High School at Gardner Edgerton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Gardner, KS
- Conference: Sunflower
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Shawnee Mission West High School at Shawnee Mission South High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Shawnee Mission, KS
- Conference: Sunflower
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pembroke Hill School at Saint Thomas Aquinas High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Overland Park, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lawrence High School at Shawnee Mission Northwest High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Shawnee Mission, KS
- Conference: Sunflower
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Spring Hill High School at Blue Valley Southwest High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Overland Park, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Olathe South High School at Mill Valley High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Shawnee, KS
- Conference: Sunflower
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Blue Valley High School at Blue Valley West High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Overland Park, KS
- Conference: Eastern Kansas
- How to Stream: Watch Here
De Soto High School at Topeka West High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Topeka, KS
- Conference: United Kansas
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cair Paravel Latin School at Maranatha Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Shawnee, KS
- Conference: Freelance
- How to Stream: Watch Here
St. James Academy at Bishop Miege High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Shawnee Mission, KS
- Conference: Eastern Kansas
- How to Stream: Watch Here
