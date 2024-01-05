High school basketball action in Johnson County, Kansas is on the schedule today, and information on these games is available in this article, if you're searching for how to stream them.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Johnson County, Kansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Free State High School at Gardner Edgerton High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5

7:00 PM CT on January 5 Location: Gardner, KS

Gardner, KS Conference: Sunflower

Sunflower How to Stream: Watch Here

Shawnee Mission West High School at Shawnee Mission South High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5

7:00 PM CT on January 5 Location: Shawnee Mission, KS

Shawnee Mission, KS Conference: Sunflower

Sunflower How to Stream: Watch Here

Pembroke Hill School at Saint Thomas Aquinas High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5

7:00 PM CT on January 5 Location: Overland Park, KS

Overland Park, KS How to Stream: Watch Here

Lawrence High School at Shawnee Mission Northwest High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5

7:00 PM CT on January 5 Location: Shawnee Mission, KS

Shawnee Mission, KS Conference: Sunflower

Sunflower How to Stream: Watch Here

Spring Hill High School at Blue Valley Southwest High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5

7:00 PM CT on January 5 Location: Overland Park, KS

Overland Park, KS How to Stream: Watch Here

Olathe South High School at Mill Valley High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5

7:00 PM CT on January 5 Location: Shawnee, KS

Shawnee, KS Conference: Sunflower

Sunflower How to Stream: Watch Here

Blue Valley High School at Blue Valley West High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5

7:00 PM CT on January 5 Location: Overland Park, KS

Overland Park, KS Conference: Eastern Kansas

Eastern Kansas How to Stream: Watch Here

De Soto High School at Topeka West High School

Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on January 5

7:15 PM CT on January 5 Location: Topeka, KS

Topeka, KS Conference: United Kansas

United Kansas How to Stream: Watch Here

Cair Paravel Latin School at Maranatha Christian Academy

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5

7:30 PM CT on January 5 Location: Shawnee, KS

Shawnee, KS Conference: Freelance

Freelance How to Stream: Watch Here

St. James Academy at Bishop Miege High School