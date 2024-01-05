The Oklahoma City Thunder, with Jalen Williams, face the Brooklyn Nets at 7:30 PM ET on Friday.

In his most recent action, a 141-138 loss to the Hawks, Williams totaled 21 points, six assists and four steals.

Now let's examine Williams' available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Jalen Williams Prop Bets vs. the Nets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 17.5 18.0 19.7 Rebounds 4.5 3.8 3.0 Assists 3.5 3.9 4.5 PRA -- 25.7 27.2 PR -- 21.8 22.7 3PM 1.5 1.3 1.9



Jalen Williams Insights vs. the Nets

This season, Williams has made 6.8 shots from the floor per game, which adds up to 13.9% of his team's total makes.

He's put up 3.1 threes per game, or 8.3% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

The Thunder rank 22nd in possessions per game with 103.6. His opponents, the Nets, have one of the fastest tempos, ranking ninth with 101.2 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Nets are ranked 19th in the NBA, giving up 116.1 points per contest.

The Nets concede 44.7 rebounds per contest, ranking 22nd in the NBA.

In terms of assists, the Nets are 15th in the NBA, allowing 26.3 per contest.

The Nets are the 29th-ranked squad in the league at allowing threes, conceding 14.2 made 3-pointers per game.

Jalen Williams vs. the Nets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/31/2023 29 17 3 5 1 1 0

