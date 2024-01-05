Gray County, KS High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you're wondering how to stream today's local high school basketball action in Gray County, Kansas, keep your browser locked on this page. The details you need are highlighted below.
Gray County, Kansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Ingalls High School at Meade High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Meade, KS
- Conference: Southern Plains-Iroquois
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Stanton County High School at South Gray High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Montezuma, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
