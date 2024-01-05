Ford County, KS High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in Ford County, Kansas? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a possession, we provide details on how to watch the games in the article below.
Ford County, Kansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Bucklin High School at Attica High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Attica, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Trinity Academy at Dodge City High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Dodge City, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Spearville High School at Pawnee Heights High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Rozel, KS
- Conference: Southern Plains-Iroquois
- How to Stream: Watch Here
