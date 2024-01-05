Finney County, KS High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 4:40 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
High school basketball is happening today in Finney County, Kansas, and info on these games is available in this article, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Finney County, Kansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Holcomb High School at Ulysses High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Ulysses, KS
- Conference: Great Western
- How to Stream: Watch Here
