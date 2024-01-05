Douglas County, KS High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you reside in Douglas County, Kansas and like to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we offer all the info you need for how to watch the games today.
Douglas County, Kansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Free State High School at Gardner Edgerton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Gardner, KS
- Conference: Sunflower
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lawrence High School at Shawnee Mission Northwest High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Shawnee Mission, KS
- Conference: Sunflower
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Bishop Seabury Academy
- Game Time: 8:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Lawrence, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
