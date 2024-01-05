Dickinson County, KS High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Searching for how to stream high school basketball matchups in Dickinson County, Kansas today? We've got what you need.
Dickinson County, Kansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Abilene High School at Marysville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Marysville, KS
- Conference: North Central Kansas
- How to Stream: Watch Here
