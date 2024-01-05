Crawford County, KS High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Searching for how to stream high school basketball games in Crawford County, Kansas today? We've got the information.
Crawford County, Kansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Northeast High School at Southeast High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Cherokee, KS
- Conference: Three Rivers
- How to Stream: Watch Here
