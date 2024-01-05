Cowley County, KS High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 8:36 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action taking place in Cowley County, Kansas today. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep scrolling.
Cowley County, Kansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Central High School at Douglass High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Douglass, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
