If you're searching for how to watch high school basketball in Cloud County, Kansas today, we've got you covered below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Cloud County, Kansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Clifton Clyde High School at Axtell High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
  • Location: Axtell, KS
  • Conference: Twin Valley
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.