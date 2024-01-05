Cloud County, KS High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you're searching for how to watch high school basketball in Cloud County, Kansas today, we've got you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Cloud County, Kansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Clifton Clyde High School at Axtell High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Axtell, KS
- Conference: Twin Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
