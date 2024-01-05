The Oklahoma City Thunder, Chet Holmgren included, square off versus the Brooklyn Nets on Friday at 7:30 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In his most recent time on the court, a 141-138 loss to the Hawks, Holmgren had 12 points.

Now let's examine Holmgren's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Chet Holmgren Prop Bets vs. the Nets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 17.5 17.4 18.6 Rebounds 8.5 7.5 6.4 Assists -- 2.6 3.0 PRA -- 27.5 28 PR -- 24.9 25 3PM 1.5 1.7 2.2



Looking to bet on one or more of Holmgren's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Chet Holmgren Insights vs. the Nets

Holmgren is responsible for taking 13.2% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 11.8 per game.

This season, he's accounted for 13.0% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.7 per game.

Holmgren's opponents, the Nets, have one of the fastest offensive tempos, ranking ninth, averaging 101.2 possessions per game, while his Thunder average 103.6 per game, which ranks 22nd among NBA teams.

The Nets are the 19th-best defensive team in the NBA, giving up 116.1 points per game.

The Nets are the 22nd-ranked squad in the league, giving up 44.7 rebounds per contest.

In terms of assists, the Nets have given up 26.3 per game, 15th in the NBA.

The Nets allow 14.2 made 3-pointers per game, 29th-ranked in the NBA.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Chet Holmgren vs. the Nets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/31/2023 32 18 10 3 3 2 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.