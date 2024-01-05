We have high school basketball competition in Butler County, Kansas today, and info on how to stream these matchups is available below.

Butler County, Kansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Central High School at Douglass High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5

7:30 PM CT on January 5 Location: Douglass, KS

Douglass, KS How to Stream: Watch Here

Ell-Saline High School at Remington High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5

7:30 PM CT on January 5 Location: Whitewater, KS

Whitewater, KS Conference: Heart of America

Heart of America How to Stream: Watch Here

McPherson High School at Circle High School