Butler County, KS High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
We have high school basketball competition in Butler County, Kansas today, and info on how to stream these matchups is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Butler County, Kansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Central High School at Douglass High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Douglass, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ell-Saline High School at Remington High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Whitewater, KS
- Conference: Heart of America
- How to Stream: Watch Here
McPherson High School at Circle High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Towanda, KS
- Conference: Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail 3
- How to Stream: Watch Here
