Bourbon County, KS High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school basketball is on the schedule today in Bourbon County, Kansas, and information on these matchups is available here, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Bourbon County, Kansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Fort Scott High School at Labette County High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Altamont, KS
- Conference: Southeast Kansas
- How to Stream: Watch Here
