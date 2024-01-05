The Boise State Broncos (9-4, 0-0 MWC) are favored (by 5.5 points) to stop a three-game road losing streak when they visit the San Jose State Spartans (7-7, 0-1 MWC) on Friday, January 5, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET. The over/under is set at 142.5 in the matchup.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Boise State vs. San Jose State Odds & Info

Date: Friday, January 5, 2024

Friday, January 5, 2024 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: San Jose, California

San Jose, California Venue: Provident Credit Union Event Center

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Boise State -5.5 142.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Boise State vs San Jose State Betting Records & Stats

The Broncos' ATS record is 5-6-0 this season.

San Jose State's ATS record is 6-6-0 this year.

San Jose State has a 6-6-0 ATS record this season as opposed to the 5-6-0 mark of Boise State.

Boise State vs. San Jose State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 142.5 % of Games Over 142.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Boise State 5 45.5% 75.8 151.3 65.6 137 136.1 San Jose State 8 66.7% 75.5 151.3 71.4 137 136.8

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Boise State vs San Jose State Insights & Trends

The 75.8 points per game the Broncos record are only 4.4 more points than the Spartans give up (71.4).

Boise State has a 3-1 record against the spread and a 5-1 record overall when scoring more than 71.4 points.

The Spartans score an average of 75.5 points per game, 9.9 more points than the 65.6 the Broncos allow.

San Jose State is 5-5 against the spread and 7-5 overall when it scores more than 65.6 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Boise State vs. San Jose State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Boise State 5-6-0 3-2 6-5-0 San Jose State 6-6-0 2-0 9-3-0

Boise State vs. San Jose State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Boise State San Jose State 14-1 Home Record 12-3 5-6 Away Record 5-8 5-7-0 Home ATS Record 9-4-0 5-5-0 Away ATS Record 7-5-0 75.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 70.1 69.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 65.1 8-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-6-0 7-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-5-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.