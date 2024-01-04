The Wichita State Shockers (8-5, 0-0 AAC) host the North Texas Mean Green (7-5, 0-0 AAC) in a matchup of AAC teams at Charles Koch Arena, tipping off at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4, 2024. The Shockers are 1.5-point favorites in the game. The matchup has an over/under of 131.5 points.

Wichita State vs. North Texas Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Where: Wichita, Kansas

Wichita, Kansas Venue: Charles Koch Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Wichita State -1.5 131.5

Wichita State Betting Records & Stats

Wichita State and its opponents have gone over 131.5 combined points in eight of nine games this season.

Wichita State has an average point total of 147.1 in its contests this year, 15.6 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Shockers have a 3-6-0 record against the spread this season.

Wichita State has covered less often than North Texas this season, sporting an ATS record of 3-6-0, as opposed to the 6-3-0 mark of North Texas.

Wichita State vs. North Texas Over/Under Stats

Games Over 131.5 % of Games Over 131.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Wichita State 8 88.9% 75.3 144.5 71.8 130.7 144.3 North Texas 3 33.3% 69.2 144.5 58.9 130.7 127.2

Additional Wichita State Insights & Trends

Wichita State compiled an 8-7-0 ATS record in conference action last year.

The 75.3 points per game the Shockers record are 16.4 more points than the Mean Green give up (58.9).

Wichita State is 3-6 against the spread and 8-5 overall when scoring more than 58.9 points.

Wichita State vs. North Texas Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Wichita State 3-6-0 3-3 5-4-0 North Texas 6-3-0 2-2 6-3-0

Wichita State vs. North Texas Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Wichita State North Texas 8-9 Home Record 14-2 7-4 Away Record 10-3 5-9-0 Home ATS Record 7-5-0 10-1-0 Away ATS Record 5-6-0 72.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 65.6 69.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 63.5 10-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-8-0 8-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-5-0

