Thursday's AAC schedule includes the Wichita State Shockers (8-4, 0-0 AAC) facing the North Texas Mean Green (5-5, 0-0 AAC) at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

Wichita State vs. North Texas Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, January 4

Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN2

Wichita State Players to Watch

Colby Rogers: 16.8 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.9 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK

Xavier Bell: 14.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

Kenny Pohto: 12 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.6 BLK

Harlond Beverly: 10.3 PTS, 5.1 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

Quincy Ballard: 7.1 PTS, 6.9 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.2 STL, 2.3 BLK

North Texas Players to Watch

Aaron Scott: 12.9 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.4 BLK

Rubin Jones: 12 PTS, 3.1 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

Jason Edwards: 14.5 PTS, 1.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

Robert Allen: 5.2 PTS, 7.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK

C.J. Noland: 7.5 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

Wichita State vs. North Texas Stat Comparison

Wichita State Rank Wichita State AVG North Texas AVG North Texas Rank 158th 76 Points Scored 67.2 320th 175th 70.6 Points Allowed 59.8 8th 13th 43.5 Rebounds 35.5 231st 72nd 10.7 Off. Rebounds 9.6 143rd 267th 6.5 3pt Made 7.6 169th 291st 11.8 Assists 9.9 348th 112th 11 Turnovers 12.2 213th

