Wichita State vs. North Texas: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - January 4
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 3:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Thursday's AAC schedule will see the North Texas Mean Green (7-5, 0-0 AAC) square off against the Wichita State Shockers (8-5, 0-0 AAC) at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN2.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the North Texas vs. Wichita State matchup.
Wichita State vs. North Texas Game Info
- When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Charles Koch Arena in Wichita, Kansas
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN2
Wichita State vs. North Texas Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|North Texas Moneyline
|Wichita State Moneyline
Wichita State vs. North Texas Betting Trends
- Wichita State has covered four times in 12 games with a spread this season.
- The Shockers have not covered the spread this season (0-4 ATS) when playing as at least 1-point underdogs.
- North Texas is 5-5-1 ATS this season.
- So far this season, five out of the Mean Green's 11 games have gone over the point total.
Wichita State Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +50000
- Wichita State, based on its national championship odds (+50000), ranks significantly better (88th in the country) than it does in our computer ranking (118th).
- In terms of winning the national championship, the Shockers currently have the same odds, going from +50000 at the beginning of the season to +50000.
- With odds of +50000, Wichita State has been given a 0.2% chance of winning the national championship.
