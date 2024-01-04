Thursday's AAC schedule will see the North Texas Mean Green (7-5, 0-0 AAC) square off against the Wichita State Shockers (8-5, 0-0 AAC) at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the North Texas vs. Wichita State matchup.

Wichita State vs. North Texas Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET

Where: Charles Koch Arena in Wichita, Kansas

How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

Wichita State vs. North Texas Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total North Texas Moneyline Wichita State Moneyline

Wichita State vs. North Texas Betting Trends

Wichita State has covered four times in 12 games with a spread this season.

The Shockers have not covered the spread this season (0-4 ATS) when playing as at least 1-point underdogs.

North Texas is 5-5-1 ATS this season.

So far this season, five out of the Mean Green's 11 games have gone over the point total.

Wichita State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +50000

+50000 Wichita State, based on its national championship odds (+50000), ranks significantly better (88th in the country) than it does in our computer ranking (118th).

In terms of winning the national championship, the Shockers currently have the same odds, going from +50000 at the beginning of the season to +50000.

With odds of +50000, Wichita State has been given a 0.2% chance of winning the national championship.

