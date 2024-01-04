How to Watch Wichita State vs. North Texas on TV or Live Stream - January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 2:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Wichita State Shockers (8-5, 0-0 AAC) are welcoming in the North Texas Mean Green (7-5, 0-0 AAC) for a matchup of AAC foes at Charles Koch Arena, starting at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4, 2024.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Wichita State vs. North Texas Game Info
- When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Charles Koch Arena in Wichita, Kansas
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other AAC Games
Wichita State Stats Insights
- The Shockers are shooting 44.2% from the field this season, 5.8 percentage points higher than the 38.4% the Mean Green allow to opponents.
- Wichita State is 8-3 when it shoots higher than 38.4% from the field.
- The Shockers are the 11th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Mean Green sit at 196th.
- The 75.3 points per game the Shockers score are 16.4 more points than the Mean Green allow (58.9).
- When Wichita State totals more than 58.9 points, it is 8-5.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Wichita State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Wichita State scored 72.2 points per game in home games last year, compared to 69.9 points per game away from home, a difference of 2.3 points per contest.
- The Shockers allowed 69.5 points per game when playing at home, compared to 68.5 in road games.
- In terms of total threes made, Wichita State performed better when playing at home last year, making 6.6 per game, compared to 6.5 in away games. Meanwhile, it put up a 28.6% three-point percentage in home games and a 34.3% clip when playing on the road.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Wichita State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/16/2023
|Southern Illinois
|W 69-68
|Charles Koch Arena
|12/21/2023
|Kansas State
|L 69-60
|T-Mobile Center
|12/30/2023
|Kansas
|L 86-67
|T-Mobile Center
|1/4/2024
|North Texas
|-
|Charles Koch Arena
|1/7/2024
|@ Temple
|-
|Liacouras Center
|1/14/2024
|Memphis
|-
|Charles Koch Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.