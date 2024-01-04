The Wichita State Shockers (8-5, 0-0 AAC) are welcoming in the North Texas Mean Green (7-5, 0-0 AAC) for a matchup of AAC foes at Charles Koch Arena, starting at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4, 2024.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Wichita State vs. North Texas Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Charles Koch Arena in Wichita, Kansas

Charles Koch Arena in Wichita, Kansas TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other AAC Games

Wichita State Stats Insights

The Shockers are shooting 44.2% from the field this season, 5.8 percentage points higher than the 38.4% the Mean Green allow to opponents.

Wichita State is 8-3 when it shoots higher than 38.4% from the field.

The Shockers are the 11th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Mean Green sit at 196th.

The 75.3 points per game the Shockers score are 16.4 more points than the Mean Green allow (58.9).

When Wichita State totals more than 58.9 points, it is 8-5.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Wichita State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Wichita State scored 72.2 points per game in home games last year, compared to 69.9 points per game away from home, a difference of 2.3 points per contest.

The Shockers allowed 69.5 points per game when playing at home, compared to 68.5 in road games.

In terms of total threes made, Wichita State performed better when playing at home last year, making 6.6 per game, compared to 6.5 in away games. Meanwhile, it put up a 28.6% three-point percentage in home games and a 34.3% clip when playing on the road.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Wichita State Upcoming Schedule