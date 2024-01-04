Thursday's game features the Wichita State Shockers (8-5, 0-0 AAC) and the North Texas Mean Green (7-5, 0-0 AAC) clashing at Charles Koch Arena in what should be a competitive matchup, with a projected 69-68 win for Wichita State according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 9:00 PM ET on January 4.

There is no line set for the game.

Wichita State vs. North Texas Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Time: 9:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN2

Where: Wichita, Kansas

Venue: Charles Koch Arena

Wichita State vs. North Texas Score Prediction

Prediction: Wichita State 69, North Texas 68

Spread & Total Prediction for Wichita State vs. North Texas

Computer Predicted Spread: Wichita State (-0.3)

Wichita State (-0.3) Computer Predicted Total: 136.6

Wichita State's record against the spread this season is 3-6-0, and North Texas' is 6-3-0. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Shockers are 5-4-0 and the Mean Green are 6-3-0.

Wichita State Performance Insights

The Shockers outscore opponents by 3.5 points per game (scoring 75.3 points per game to rank 179th in college basketball while allowing 71.8 per outing to rank 196th in college basketball) and have a +46 scoring differential overall.

Wichita State pulls down 43.1 rebounds per game (11th in college basketball) while allowing 36.1 per outing to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by seven boards per game.

Wichita State hits 6.3 three-pointers per game (286th in college basketball), 1.8 fewer than its opponents (8.1).

The Shockers score 92.3 points per 100 possessions (241st in college basketball), while giving up 88 points per 100 possessions (136th in college basketball).

Wichita State loses the turnover battle by two per game, committing 11.2 (130th in college basketball) while its opponents average 9.2.

