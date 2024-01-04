Valeri Nichushkin will be in action when the Colorado Avalanche and Dallas Stars play on Thursday at American Airlines Center, starting at 8:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Nichushkin in that upcoming Avalanche-Stars matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Valeri Nichushkin vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSW

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -200)

0.5 points (Over odds: -200) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +130)

Nichushkin Season Stats Insights

Nichushkin has averaged 20:31 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +9).

In Nichushkin's 36 games played this season he's scored in 15 of them, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

Nichushkin has a point in 26 games this season (out of 36), including multiple points 11 times.

In 15 of 36 games this year, Nichushkin has registered an assist, and in three of those matches recorded two or more.

Nichushkin has an implied probability of 66.7% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Nichushkin going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 43.5%.

Nichushkin Stats vs. the Stars

The Stars have given up 110 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 12th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team has the NHL's seventh-best goal differential at +19.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Dallas 36 Games 3 38 Points 3 19 Goals 2 19 Assists 1

