Will Ross Colton find the back of the net when the Colorado Avalanche square off against the Dallas Stars on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any props.

Will Ross Colton score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +450 (Bet $10 to win $45.00 if he scores a goal)

Colton stats and insights

Colton has scored in eight of 36 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has scored one goal versus the Stars this season in one game (one shot).

He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.

He takes 1.8 shots per game, and converts 11.9% of them.

Stars defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Stars are giving up 110 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 12th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Stars have shut out opponents once while averaging 12.9 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.

Colton recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/2/2024 Islanders 0 0 0 12:45 Home W 5-4 OT 12/27/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 11:16 Away L 5-4 OT 12/23/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 15:17 Home W 4-1 12/21/2023 Senators 0 0 0 10:24 Home W 6-4 12/19/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 10:36 Away L 3-2 12/17/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 13:47 Home W 6-2 12/16/2023 Jets 0 0 0 10:09 Away L 6-2 12/13/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 12:33 Home W 5-1 12/11/2023 Flames 2 1 1 11:28 Home W 6-5 12/9/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 15:48 Home L 5-2

Avalanche vs. Stars game info

Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSW

ESPN+, ALT, and BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

