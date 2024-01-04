When the Colorado Avalanche face off against the Dallas Stars on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, will Mikko Rantanen find the back of the net? Below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Mikko Rantanen score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +130 (Bet $10 to win $13.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Rantanen stats and insights

Rantanen has scored in 16 of 38 games this season, and had multiple goals in three of those games.

In one game against the Stars this season, he has taken five shots and scored one goal.

On the power play he has eight goals, plus 15 assists.

He has a 14.6% shooting percentage, attempting 3.4 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Stars defensive stats

The Stars are 12th in goals allowed, giving up 110 total goals (3.1 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Stars have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 12.9 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rantanen recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/2/2024 Islanders 2 0 2 24:23 Home W 5-4 OT 12/31/2023 Sharks 1 1 0 24:49 Home W 3-1 12/29/2023 Blues 0 0 0 25:21 Away W 2-1 12/27/2023 Coyotes 2 1 1 24:13 Away L 5-4 OT 12/23/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 21:38 Home W 4-1 12/21/2023 Senators 2 2 0 22:57 Home W 6-4 12/19/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 24:24 Away L 3-2 12/17/2023 Sharks 1 1 0 22:52 Home W 6-2 12/16/2023 Jets 1 0 1 25:42 Away L 6-2 12/13/2023 Sabres 3 1 2 20:37 Home W 5-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Avalanche vs. Stars game info

Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSW

ESPN+, ALT, and BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.