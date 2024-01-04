Miami County, KS High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
High school basketball competition in Miami County, Kansas is happening today, and information on these matchups is available below, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Miami County, Kansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Louisburg High School at Eudora High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 4
- Location: Eudora, KS
- Conference: Frontier
- How to Stream: Watch Here
