The Colorado Avalanche, including Devon Toews, will be on the ice Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Dallas Stars. Looking to bet on Toews' props? Here is some information to assist you.

Devon Toews vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSW

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +125)

0.5 points (Over odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +160)

Toews Season Stats Insights

Toews has averaged 24:13 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +10).

In six of 38 games this year, Toews has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Toews has a point in 20 of 38 games this season, with multiple points in two of them.

Toews has an assist in 15 of 38 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

Toews' odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 44.4% that he hits the over.

Given his moneyline odds, Toews has an implied probability of 38.5% of going over his assist prop bet.

Toews Stats vs. the Stars

The Stars are 12th in goals allowed, conceding 110 total goals (3.1 per game) in the NHL.

The team has the NHL's seventh-best goal differential at +19.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Dallas 38 Games 5 22 Points 1 6 Goals 0 16 Assists 1

