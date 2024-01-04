Cale Makar will be among those on the ice Thursday when his Colorado Avalanche meet the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center. Prop bets for Makar in that upcoming Avalanche-Stars matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Cale Makar vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSW

ESPN+, ALT, and BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -227)

0.5 points (Over odds: -227) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -149)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Makar Season Stats Insights

In 33 games this season, Makar has averaged 21:12 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +10.

Makar has a goal in eight games this season through 33 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Makar has a point in 22 of 33 games this season, with multiple points in 16 of them.

Makar has an assist in 21 of 33 games this season, with multiple assists on 10 occasions.

The implied probability is 69.4% that Makar goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

The implied probability of Makar going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 59.8%.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Makar Stats vs. the Stars

The Stars are 12th in goals allowed, conceding 110 total goals (3.1 per game) in the league.

The team's +19 goal differential ranks seventh-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Dallas 33 Games 5 44 Points 4 8 Goals 1 36 Assists 3

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.