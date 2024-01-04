The Dallas Stars (22-10-4) have -130 moneyline odds to win when they host a matchup with the Colorado Avalanche (24-11-3), who have +110 moneyline odds, on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, ALT, and BSSW.

Avalanche vs. Stars Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSW

ESPN+, ALT, and BSSW Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Avalanche vs. Stars Total and Moneyline

Here's a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Avalanche vs. Stars Betting Trends

Colorado's games this season have had over 6.5 goals 20 of 38 times.

The Stars have been victorious in 21 of their 33 games when they were listed as a moneyline favorite this season (63.6%).

This season the Avalanche have one wins in the three games in which they've been an underdog.

Dallas is 18-8 (winning 69.2% of its games) when it has played with moneyline odds of -130 or shorter.

Colorado has played with moneyline odds of +110 or longer once this season and lost that game.

Avalanche Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Nathan MacKinnon 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (-105) 4.5 (+100) Mikko Rantanen 0.5 (-133) 1.5 (+130) 3.5 (-128) Cale Makar 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (-227) 2.5 (-175)

Avalanche Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 7-2-1 1-8 8-2-0 6.4 4.20 3.00 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 7-2-1 4.20 3.00 5 17.9% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 7-2-1 4-5 5-5-0 6.5 3.90 2.70 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 7-2-1 3.90 2.70 15 41.7% Record as ML Favorite 7-3 Record as ML Underdog 0-0 Puck Line Covers 1 Puck Line Losses 8 Games Over Total 8 Games Under Total 2 Record as ML Favorite 7-2 Record as ML Underdog 0-1 Puck Line Covers 4 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 5 Games Under Total 5

