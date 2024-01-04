The Dallas Stars will host the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday, January 4, with the Avalanche victorious in three straight games.

Watch on ESPN+, ALT, and BSSW as the Stars try to knock off the Avalanche.

Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSW

Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Avalanche vs Stars Additional Info

Avalanche vs. Stars Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 11/18/2023 Stars Avalanche 6-3 COL

Avalanche Stats & Trends

The Avalanche give up three goals per game (114 in total), 15th in the league.

With 138 goals (3.6 per game), the Avalanche have the league's second-best offense.

Over the last 10 games, the Avalanche have gone 7-2-1 (80.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Avalanche have allowed 27 goals (2.7 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have put up 39 goals over that time.

Avalanche Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Nathan MacKinnon 38 20 41 61 43 20 48.7% Mikko Rantanen 38 19 28 47 20 21 53% Cale Makar 33 8 36 44 20 32 - Valeri Nichushkin 36 19 19 38 17 17 50% Devon Toews 38 6 16 22 24 25 -

Stars Stats & Trends

The Stars rank 12th in goals against, conceding 110 total goals (3.1 per game) in NHL play.

The Stars score the fourth-most goals in the NHL (129 total, 3.6 per game).

In their past 10 matchups, the Stars are 7-2-1 to earn 80.0% of the possible points.

Defensively, the Stars have allowed 30 goals (three per game) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 4.2 goals-per-game average (42 total) over that stretch.

Stars Key Players