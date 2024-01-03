The Wichita State Shockers (5-8) travel to face the Rice Owls (6-5) after losing four road games in a row. It starts at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3, 2024.

Wichita State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Tudor Fieldhouse in Houston, Texas

Tudor Fieldhouse in Houston, Texas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Wichita State vs. Rice Scoring Comparison

The Shockers' 63.8 points per game are just 2.0 more points than the 61.8 the Owls give up.

Wichita State has put together a 4-5 record in games it scores more than 61.8 points.

Rice's record is 6-0 when it allows fewer than 63.8 points.

The Owls record 69.4 points per game, only 1.3 more points than the 68.1 the Shockers give up.

When Rice puts up more than 68.1 points, it is 6-2.

When Wichita State allows fewer than 69.4 points, it is 4-2.

The Owls are making 38.8% of their shots from the field, 5.5% lower than the Shockers concede to opponents (44.3%).

The Shockers' 38.6 shooting percentage from the field is only 0.7 higher than the Owls have given up.

Wichita State Leaders

Tre'Zure Jobe: 12.5 PTS, 2.0 STL, 33.9 FG%, 21.5 3PT% (14-for-65)

12.5 PTS, 2.0 STL, 33.9 FG%, 21.5 3PT% (14-for-65) Daniela Abies: 11.8 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.2 STL, 52.1 FG%

11.8 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.2 STL, 52.1 FG% Salese Blow: 9.9 PTS, 36.8 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (9-for-36)

9.9 PTS, 36.8 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (9-for-36) Ornella Niankan: 5.2 PTS, 38.9 FG%

5.2 PTS, 38.9 FG% DJ McCarty: 7.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 30.4 FG%, 24.1 3PT% (7-for-29)

