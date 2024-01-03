Wednesday's contest between the Rice Owls (6-5) and Wichita State Shockers (5-8) at Tudor Fieldhouse has a projected final score of 72-59 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Rice, so it should be a one-sided matchup. The game will start at 8:00 PM ET on January 3.

The Shockers' last game on Saturday ended in a 63-60 victory over Tulane.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Wichita State vs. Rice Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Tudor Fieldhouse in Houston, Texas

Tudor Fieldhouse in Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Wichita State vs. Rice Score Prediction

Prediction: Rice 72, Wichita State 59

Other AAC Predictions

Wichita State Schedule Analysis

The Shockers registered their best win of the season on December 30, when they beat the Tulane Green Wave, who rank No. 155 in our computer rankings, 63-60.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Wichita State 2023-24 Best Wins

63-60 at home over Tulane (No. 155) on December 30

78-59 at home over Saint Louis (No. 183) on December 1

63-61 over Akron (No. 222) on November 24

60-41 at home over Presbyterian (No. 250) on November 8

92-86 at home over Omaha (No. 318) on November 20

Wichita State Leaders

Tre'Zure Jobe: 12.5 PTS, 2.0 STL, 33.9 FG%, 21.5 3PT% (14-for-65)

12.5 PTS, 2.0 STL, 33.9 FG%, 21.5 3PT% (14-for-65) Daniela Abies: 11.8 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.2 STL, 52.1 FG%

11.8 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.2 STL, 52.1 FG% Salese Blow: 9.9 PTS, 36.8 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (9-for-36)

9.9 PTS, 36.8 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (9-for-36) Ornella Niankan: 5.2 PTS, 38.9 FG%

5.2 PTS, 38.9 FG% DJ McCarty: 7.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 30.4 FG%, 24.1 3PT% (7-for-29)

Wichita State Performance Insights

The Shockers' -56 scoring differential (being outscored by 4.3 points per game) is a result of putting up 63.8 points per game (221st in college basketball) while giving up 68.1 per contest (264th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.