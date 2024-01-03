Wabaunsee County, KS High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 3
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Root for your favorite local high school basketball team in Wabaunsee County, Kansas today by tuning in and seeing every play. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Wabaunsee County, Kansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Council Grove High School at Mission Valley High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 3
- Location: Eskridge, KS
- Conference: Flint Hills
- How to Stream: Watch Here
