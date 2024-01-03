Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Top Thunder Players to Watch vs. the Hawks - January 3
The Oklahoma City Thunder (23-9) take on the Atlanta Hawks (13-19) at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday at State Farm Arena. Chet Holmgren of the Thunder is a player to watch in this contest.
Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
How to Watch Thunder vs. Hawks
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 3
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Arena: State Farm Arena
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- How to Watch on TV: BSSE, BSOK
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Thunder's Last Game
On Tuesday, in their most recent game, the Thunder beat the Celtics 127-123. With 36 points, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was their high scorer.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
|36
|6
|7
|1
|0
|3
|Josh Giddey
|23
|8
|6
|0
|0
|4
|Jalen Williams
|16
|1
|1
|3
|2
|2
Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.
Thunder vs Hawks Additional Info
|Thunder vs Hawks Injury Report
|Thunder vs Hawks Betting Trends & Stats
|Thunder vs Hawks Odds/Over/Under
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Thunder Players to Watch
- Gilgeous-Alexander's numbers for the season are 31.4 points, 6.4 assists and 5.7 boards per game.
- Holmgren averages 17.6 points, 7.6 boards and 2.7 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 2.7 blocks (third in NBA).
- Jalen Williams posts 17.9 points, 3.8 boards and 3.9 assists per contest, shooting 52.1% from the field and 42.9% from downtown, with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game.
- Josh Giddey's numbers on the season are 12.2 points, 4.4 assists and 6.0 boards per contest.
- Luguentz Dort's numbers on the season are 11.0 points, 4.1 boards and 1.3 assists per game, shooting 45.5% from the field and 41.3% from downtown, with 1.8 made 3-pointers per contest.
Watch Gilgeous-Alexander, Trae Young and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to Fubo.
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
|33.3
|6.1
|6.6
|2.2
|0.6
|1.2
|Chet Holmgren
|18.8
|7.2
|3.0
|0.2
|3.4
|2.0
|Jalen Williams
|18.1
|3.1
|4.2
|1.2
|0.9
|1.8
|Josh Giddey
|12.1
|5.5
|4.0
|0.4
|0.3
|1.3
|Luguentz Dort
|12.6
|4.0
|1.5
|0.9
|1.2
|2.4
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.