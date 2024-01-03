The Oklahoma City Thunder (23-9) take on the Atlanta Hawks (13-19) at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday at State Farm Arena. Chet Holmgren of the Thunder is a player to watch in this contest.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

How to Watch Thunder vs. Hawks

Game Day: Wednesday, January 3

Wednesday, January 3 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Arena: State Farm Arena

State Farm Arena Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia How to Watch on TV: BSSE, BSOK

BSSE, BSOK Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Thunder's Last Game

On Tuesday, in their most recent game, the Thunder beat the Celtics 127-123. With 36 points, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was their high scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 36 6 7 1 0 3 Josh Giddey 23 8 6 0 0 4 Jalen Williams 16 1 1 3 2 2

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Thunder vs Hawks Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Thunder Players to Watch

Gilgeous-Alexander's numbers for the season are 31.4 points, 6.4 assists and 5.7 boards per game.

Holmgren averages 17.6 points, 7.6 boards and 2.7 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 2.7 blocks (third in NBA).

Jalen Williams posts 17.9 points, 3.8 boards and 3.9 assists per contest, shooting 52.1% from the field and 42.9% from downtown, with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game.

Josh Giddey's numbers on the season are 12.2 points, 4.4 assists and 6.0 boards per contest.

Luguentz Dort's numbers on the season are 11.0 points, 4.1 boards and 1.3 assists per game, shooting 45.5% from the field and 41.3% from downtown, with 1.8 made 3-pointers per contest.

Watch Gilgeous-Alexander, Trae Young and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to Fubo.

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 33.3 6.1 6.6 2.2 0.6 1.2 Chet Holmgren 18.8 7.2 3.0 0.2 3.4 2.0 Jalen Williams 18.1 3.1 4.2 1.2 0.9 1.8 Josh Giddey 12.1 5.5 4.0 0.4 0.3 1.3 Luguentz Dort 12.6 4.0 1.5 0.9 1.2 2.4

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.