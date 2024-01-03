Player prop betting options for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Trae Young and others are available in the Oklahoma City Thunder-Atlanta Hawks matchup at State Farm Arena on Wednesday (starting at 7:30 PM ET).

Thunder vs. Hawks Game Info

Date: Wednesday, January 3, 2024

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSE and BSOK

BSSE and BSOK Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: State Farm Arena

Thunder vs Hawks Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Oklahoma City Thunder

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 34.5 (Over: -111) 5.5 (Over: -120) 6.5 (Over: -143) 1.5 (Over: +126)

Wednesday's over/under for Gilgeous-Alexander is 34.5 points. That is 3.1 more than his season average of 31.4.

His per-game rebound average of 5.7 is 0.2 more than his prop bet over/under for Wednesday's game (5.5).

Gilgeous-Alexander's season-long assist average -- 6.4 per game -- is 0.1 assists lower than Wednesday's assist prop bet value (6.5).

Gilgeous-Alexander has connected on 1.1 three-pointers per game, 0.4 fewer than his over/under in Wednesday's game (1.5).

Chet Holmgren Props

PTS REB 3PM 17.5 (Over: -122) 7.5 (Over: -130) 1.5 (Over: -143)

Chet Holmgren is posting 17.6 points per game, 0.1 higher than Wednesday's over/under.

He averages 0.1 more rebounds than his prop bet Wednesday of 7.5.

He drains 1.7 three-pointers per game, 0.2 more than his over/under on Wednesday (1.5).

Jalen Williams Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 18.5 (Over: -106) 3.5 (Over: -139) 3.5 (Over: -143) 1.5 (Over: -114)

Jalen Williams' 17.9 points per game are 0.6 fewer than Wednesday's over/under.

His rebounding average of 3.8 is lower than his over/under on Wednesday (3.5).

Williams averages 3.9 assists, 0.4 more than Wednesday's over/under.

Williams averages 1.3 made three-pointers, which is less than his over/under on Wednesday (1.5).

NBA Props Today: Atlanta Hawks

Trae Young Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 27.5 (Over: -122) 3.5 (Over: -108) 11.5 (Over: -125) 3.5 (Over: -128)

The 27.5-point over/under for Young on Wednesday is 0.8 lower than his season scoring average.

He averages 0.5 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Wednesday (which is 3.5).

Young has dished out 11.3 assists per game, which is 0.2 less than Wednesday's over/under.

Young's 3.6 three-pointers made per game is 0.1 more than his over/under on Wednesday.

Dejounte Murray Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 20.5 (Over: -108) 4.5 (Over: -128) 4.5 (Over: -122) 2.5 (Over: -104)

The 20.5 points Dejounte Murray has scored per game this season equals his over/under set for Wednesday.

His per-game rebound average of 4.6 is 0.1 more than his prop bet over/under for Wednesday's game (4.5).

Murray has averaged 5.2 assists per game this year, 0.7 more than his prop bet for Wednesday (4.5).

Murray has averaged 2.4 made three-pointers per game, 0.1 fewer than his over/under in Wednesday's game (2.5).

