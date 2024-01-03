Top Player Prop Bets for Thunder vs. Hawks on January 3, 2024
Player prop betting options for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Trae Young and others are available in the Oklahoma City Thunder-Atlanta Hawks matchup at State Farm Arena on Wednesday (starting at 7:30 PM ET).
Thunder vs. Hawks Game Info
- Date: Wednesday, January 3, 2024
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSSE and BSOK
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: State Farm Arena
Thunder vs Hawks Additional Info
|Thunder vs Hawks Injury Report
|Thunder vs Hawks Betting Trends & Stats
|Thunder vs Hawks Odds/Over/Under
|Thunder vs Hawks Prediction
|Thunder vs Hawks Players to Watch
NBA Props Today: Oklahoma City Thunder
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|34.5 (Over: -111)
|5.5 (Over: -120)
|6.5 (Over: -143)
|1.5 (Over: +126)
- Wednesday's over/under for Gilgeous-Alexander is 34.5 points. That is 3.1 more than his season average of 31.4.
- His per-game rebound average of 5.7 is 0.2 more than his prop bet over/under for Wednesday's game (5.5).
- Gilgeous-Alexander's season-long assist average -- 6.4 per game -- is 0.1 assists lower than Wednesday's assist prop bet value (6.5).
- Gilgeous-Alexander has connected on 1.1 three-pointers per game, 0.4 fewer than his over/under in Wednesday's game (1.5).
Chet Holmgren Props
|PTS
|REB
|3PM
|17.5 (Over: -122)
|7.5 (Over: -130)
|1.5 (Over: -143)
- Chet Holmgren is posting 17.6 points per game, 0.1 higher than Wednesday's over/under.
- He averages 0.1 more rebounds than his prop bet Wednesday of 7.5.
- He drains 1.7 three-pointers per game, 0.2 more than his over/under on Wednesday (1.5).
Jalen Williams Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|18.5 (Over: -106)
|3.5 (Over: -139)
|3.5 (Over: -143)
|1.5 (Over: -114)
- Jalen Williams' 17.9 points per game are 0.6 fewer than Wednesday's over/under.
- His rebounding average of 3.8 is lower than his over/under on Wednesday (3.5).
- Williams averages 3.9 assists, 0.4 more than Wednesday's over/under.
- Williams averages 1.3 made three-pointers, which is less than his over/under on Wednesday (1.5).
NBA Props Today: Atlanta Hawks
Trae Young Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|27.5 (Over: -122)
|3.5 (Over: -108)
|11.5 (Over: -125)
|3.5 (Over: -128)
- The 27.5-point over/under for Young on Wednesday is 0.8 lower than his season scoring average.
- He averages 0.5 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Wednesday (which is 3.5).
- Young has dished out 11.3 assists per game, which is 0.2 less than Wednesday's over/under.
- Young's 3.6 three-pointers made per game is 0.1 more than his over/under on Wednesday.
Dejounte Murray Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|20.5 (Over: -108)
|4.5 (Over: -128)
|4.5 (Over: -122)
|2.5 (Over: -104)
- The 20.5 points Dejounte Murray has scored per game this season equals his over/under set for Wednesday.
- His per-game rebound average of 4.6 is 0.1 more than his prop bet over/under for Wednesday's game (4.5).
- Murray has averaged 5.2 assists per game this year, 0.7 more than his prop bet for Wednesday (4.5).
- Murray has averaged 2.4 made three-pointers per game, 0.1 fewer than his over/under in Wednesday's game (2.5).
