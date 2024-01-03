How to Watch the Thunder vs. Hawks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 3
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 12:41 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
A pair of the league's top scorers face off when Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (third, 31.4 points per game) and the Oklahoma City Thunder (23-9) visit Trae Young (seventh, 28.3) and the Atlanta Hawks (13-19).
Thunder vs. Hawks Game Info
- When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia
Thunder vs Hawks Additional Info
Thunder Stats Insights
- This season, the Thunder have a 49.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.1% lower than the 50% of shots the Hawks' opponents have hit.
- Oklahoma City is 17-1 when it shoots higher than 50% from the field.
- The Thunder are the 28th best rebounding team in the league, the Hawks rank eighth.
- The 121.5 points per game the Thunder average are only 1.2 fewer points than the Hawks allow (122.7).
- Oklahoma City has a 17-3 record when scoring more than 122.7 points.
Thunder Home & Away Comparison
- The Thunder are posting 124.4 points per game at home. On the road, they are averaging 117.2 points per contest.
- Oklahoma City is giving up 116.2 points per game at home. Away from home, it is allowing 108.5.
- At home, the Thunder are sinking 0.6 more three-pointers per game (13.4) than in road games (12.8). However, they have a lower three-point percentage at home (38.4%) compared to away from home (40.9%).
Thunder Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Jaylin Williams
|Questionable
|Hip
