A pair of the league's top scorers face off when Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (third, 31.4 points per game) and the Oklahoma City Thunder (23-9) visit Trae Young (seventh, 28.3) and the Atlanta Hawks (13-19).

Thunder vs. Hawks Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV: Bally Sports

Thunder vs Hawks Additional Info

Thunder Stats Insights

This season, the Thunder have a 49.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.1% lower than the 50% of shots the Hawks' opponents have hit.

Oklahoma City is 17-1 when it shoots higher than 50% from the field.

The Thunder are the 28th best rebounding team in the league, the Hawks rank eighth.

The 121.5 points per game the Thunder average are only 1.2 fewer points than the Hawks allow (122.7).

Oklahoma City has a 17-3 record when scoring more than 122.7 points.

Thunder Home & Away Comparison

The Thunder are posting 124.4 points per game at home. On the road, they are averaging 117.2 points per contest.

Oklahoma City is giving up 116.2 points per game at home. Away from home, it is allowing 108.5.

At home, the Thunder are sinking 0.6 more three-pointers per game (13.4) than in road games (12.8). However, they have a lower three-point percentage at home (38.4%) compared to away from home (40.9%).

Thunder Injuries