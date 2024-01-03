The Oklahoma City Thunder (23-9) will be monitoring just one player on the injury report as they ready for a Wednesday, January 3 matchup with the Atlanta Hawks (13-19) at State Farm Arena, which tips at 7:30 PM ET.

In their last matchup on Tuesday, the Thunder claimed a 127-123 victory over the Celtics. In the Thunder's win, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the way with a team-high 36 points (adding six rebounds and seven assists).

Oklahoma City Thunder Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jaylin Williams PF Questionable Hip 3.6 3.3 1.4

Atlanta Hawks Injury Report Today

Hawks Injuries: Mouhamed Gueye: Out (Back), AJ Griffin: Out (Personal), De'Andre Hunter: Out (Knee), Seth Lundy: Questionable (Ankle)

Thunder vs. Hawks Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV: BSSE and BSOK

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Thunder vs. Hawks Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Thunder -1.5 247.5

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.