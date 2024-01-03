Thunder vs. Hawks: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Atlanta Hawks (13-19) will look to Trae Young (seventh in the league scoring 28.3 points per game) when they try to beat Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (third in the NBA with 31.4 PPG) and the Oklahoma City Thunder (23-9) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at State Farm Arena. The Hawks are 1.5-point home underdogs in the game, which tips at 7:30 PM ET on BSSE and BSOK. The over/under in the matchup is set at 246.5.
Thunder vs. Hawks Odds & Info
- When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia
- TV: BSSE and BSOK
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Thunder
|-1.5
|246.5
Thunder Betting Records & Stats
- Oklahoma City's 32 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 246.5 points 11 times.
- Oklahoma City has an average total of 234.5 in its matchups this year, 12.0 fewer points than this game's over/under.
- The Thunder have gone 24-8-0 ATS this season.
- This season, Oklahoma City has been favored 19 times and won 15, or 78.9%, of those games.
- Oklahoma City has a record of 14-4, a 77.8% win rate, when it's favored by -125 or more by bookmakers this season.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for the Thunder.
Thunder vs Hawks Additional Info
Thunder vs. Hawks Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 246.5
|% of Games Over 246.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Thunder
|11
|34.4%
|121.5
|243.7
|113.1
|235.8
|232.2
|Hawks
|10
|31.2%
|122.2
|243.7
|122.7
|235.8
|239.3
Additional Thunder Insights & Trends
- The Thunder have an 8-2 record against the spread while finishing 8-2 overall in their past 10 games.
- The Thunder have hit the over in six of their past 10 games.
- When playing at home, Oklahoma City has a worse record against the spread (14-5-0) compared to its ATS record in road games (10-3-0).
- The Thunder record 121.5 points per game, only 1.2 fewer points than the 122.7 the Hawks give up.
- Oklahoma City has a 17-3 record against the spread and a 17-3 record overall when putting up more than 122.7 points.
Thunder vs. Hawks Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Thunder
|24-8
|14-5
|19-13
|Hawks
|7-25
|5-12
|20-12
Thunder vs. Hawks Point Insights
|Thunder
|Hawks
|121.5
|122.2
|4
|3
|17-3
|7-17
|17-3
|13-11
|113.1
|122.7
|12
|27
|21-3
|6-9
|20-4
|8-7
