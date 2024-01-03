The Atlanta Hawks (13-19) will look to Trae Young (seventh in the league scoring 28.3 points per game) when they try to beat Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (third in the NBA with 31.4 PPG) and the Oklahoma City Thunder (23-9) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at State Farm Arena. The Hawks are 1.5-point home underdogs in the game, which tips at 7:30 PM ET on BSSE and BSOK. The over/under in the matchup is set at 246.5.

Thunder vs. Hawks Odds & Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV: BSSE and BSOK

Favorite Spread Over/Under Thunder -1.5 246.5

Thunder Betting Records & Stats

Oklahoma City's 32 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 246.5 points 11 times.

Oklahoma City has an average total of 234.5 in its matchups this year, 12.0 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Thunder have gone 24-8-0 ATS this season.

This season, Oklahoma City has been favored 19 times and won 15, or 78.9%, of those games.

Oklahoma City has a record of 14-4, a 77.8% win rate, when it's favored by -125 or more by bookmakers this season.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for the Thunder.

Thunder vs Hawks Additional Info

Thunder vs. Hawks Over/Under Stats

Games Over 246.5 % of Games Over 246.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Thunder 11 34.4% 121.5 243.7 113.1 235.8 232.2 Hawks 10 31.2% 122.2 243.7 122.7 235.8 239.3

Additional Thunder Insights & Trends

The Thunder have an 8-2 record against the spread while finishing 8-2 overall in their past 10 games.

The Thunder have hit the over in six of their past 10 games.

When playing at home, Oklahoma City has a worse record against the spread (14-5-0) compared to its ATS record in road games (10-3-0).

The Thunder record 121.5 points per game, only 1.2 fewer points than the 122.7 the Hawks give up.

Oklahoma City has a 17-3 record against the spread and a 17-3 record overall when putting up more than 122.7 points.

Thunder vs. Hawks Betting Splits

Thunder and Hawks Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Thunder 24-8 14-5 19-13 Hawks 7-25 5-12 20-12

Thunder vs. Hawks Point Insights

Thunder Hawks 121.5 Points Scored (PG) 122.2 4 NBA Rank (PPG) 3 17-3 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 7-17 17-3 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 13-11 113.1 Points Allowed (PG) 122.7 12 NBA Rank (PAPG) 27 21-3 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 6-9 20-4 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 8-7

