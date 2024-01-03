Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder (17-8) play Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks (12-15) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at State Farm Arena, with a start time of 7:30 PM ET on BSSE and BSOK.

Thunder vs. Hawks Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, January 3

Wednesday, January 3 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: BSSE, BSOK

Thunder Players to Watch

On a per-game basis, Gilgeous-Alexander gets the Thunder 30.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and 6.4 assists. He also averages 2.8 steals (first in NBA) and 0.8 blocked shots.

Chet Holmgren is putting up 16.9 points, 8 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game. He's making 52.1% of his shots from the field and 37.3% from 3-point range, with 1.5 treys per contest.

Josh Giddey gets the Thunder 11.8 points, 6.2 rebounds and 4.4 assists per contest while putting up 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Jalen Williams is putting up 17.1 points, 4 rebounds and 3.7 assists per contest. He is sinking 49.5% of his shots from the field and 35.5% from beyond the arc, with 1 treys per contest.

The Thunder are receiving 10.7 points, 4 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game from Luguentz Dort this year.

Hawks Players to Watch

Young puts up 28.2 points, 11.1 assists and 3 boards per contest.

Dejounte Murray averages 20 points, 5.4 assists and 4.3 rebounds per contest.

Clint Capela puts up 11.8 points, 10.7 boards and 1.2 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.7 steals and 1.7 blocks.

Bogdan Bogdanovic averages 17.6 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1.4 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Saddiq Bey averages 12.8 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest. At the other end he averages 1.1 steals and 0.1 blocks.

Thunder vs. Hawks Stat Comparison

Hawks Thunder 123.1 Points Avg. 120.2 122.9 Points Allowed Avg. 113 47.4% Field Goal % 48.8% 38% Three Point % 38.2%

