Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks (13-19) are 1.5-point underdogs against Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder (23-9) Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at State Farm Arena. The matchup begins at 7:30 PM ET on BSSE and BSOK.

Thunder vs. Hawks Game Info & Odds

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Thunder vs. Hawks Score Prediction

Prediction: Thunder 123 - Hawks 117

Thunder vs Hawks Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Thunder vs. Hawks

Pick ATS: Thunder (- 1.5)

Thunder (- 1.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Thunder (-5.9)

Thunder (-5.9) Pick OU: Under (246.5)



Under (246.5) Computer Predicted Total: 239.5

The Hawks (7-25-0 ATS) have covered the spread 75% of the time, 53.1% less often than the Thunder (24-8-0) this season.

Oklahoma City covers the spread when it is a 1.5-point favorite or more 73.7% of the time. That's more often than Atlanta covers as an underdog of 1.5 or more (29.4%).

When it comes to going over the total in 2023-24, Atlanta and its opponents do it more often (62.5% of the time) than Oklahoma City and its opponents (59.4%).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Thunder are 15-4, a better tally than the Hawks have recorded (5-11) as moneyline underdogs.

Thunder Performance Insights

The Thunder have a top-five offense this season, ranking fourth-best in the league with 121.5 points per game. At the other end, they rank 12th with 113.1 points allowed per contest.

In terms of rebounding, Oklahoma City is getting beat at both ends of the court, as it ranks third-worst in the league in rebounds (40.9 per game) and fifth-worst in rebounds allowed (45.5 per contest).

So far this season, the Thunder rank 10th in the league in assists, dishing out 26.4 per game.

Oklahoma City is thriving when it comes to turnovers, as it ranks second-best in the league in turnovers committed (11.6 per game) and best in forced turnovers (15.5 per contest).

The Thunder rank best in the NBA with a three-point shooting percentage of 39.3%. They rank ninth in the league by draining 13.2 three-pointers per contest.

