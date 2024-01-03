Thunder vs. Hawks: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - January 3
The Atlanta Hawks (13-19) will lean on Trae Young (seventh in NBA, 28.3 points per game) to help them beat Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (third in league, 31.4) and the Oklahoma City Thunder (23-9) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at State Farm Arena, at 7:30 PM ET on BSSE and BSOK.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Thunder vs. Hawks matchup.
Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Thunder vs. Hawks Game Info
- Date: Wednesday, January 3, 2024
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSSE and BSOK
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: State Farm Arena
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Thunder vs. Hawks Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Thunder Moneyline
|Hawks Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Thunder (-1.5)
|246.5
|-125
|+105
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Thunder (-1.5)
|247.5
|-126
|+108
|Bet on this game at FanDuel
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Thunder vs Hawks Additional Info
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Thunder vs. Hawks Betting Trends
- The Thunder have a +269 scoring differential, topping opponents by 8.4 points per game. They're putting up 121.5 points per game to rank fourth in the league and are allowing 113.1 per outing to rank 12th in the NBA.
- The Hawks put up 122.2 points per game (third in league) while allowing 122.7 per contest (27th in NBA). They have a -16 scoring differential.
- The teams average 243.7 points per game combined, 2.8 fewer than this matchup's over/under.
- Opponents of these teams score 235.8 points per game combined, 10.7 fewer than this matchup's over/under.
- Oklahoma City has put together a 24-8-0 ATS record so far this year.
- Atlanta has compiled a 7-25-0 ATS record so far this season.
Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM
Thunder Player Props
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
|Points O/U
|Points Over Odds
|PPG
|Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
|34.5
|-111
|31.4
Want to place a bet on a player prop for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander or another Thunder player? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for BetMGM using our link today!
Thunder and Hawks NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Thunder
|+2200
|+1100
|-
|Hawks
|+15000
|+6600
|-
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.