The Atlanta Hawks (13-19) will lean on Trae Young (seventh in NBA, 28.3 points per game) to help them beat Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (third in league, 31.4) and the Oklahoma City Thunder (23-9) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at State Farm Arena, at 7:30 PM ET on BSSE and BSOK.

Thunder vs. Hawks Game Info

Date: Wednesday, January 3, 2024

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSE and BSOK

BSSE and BSOK Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: State Farm Arena

Thunder vs. Hawks Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Thunder vs. Hawks Betting Trends

The Thunder have a +269 scoring differential, topping opponents by 8.4 points per game. They're putting up 121.5 points per game to rank fourth in the league and are allowing 113.1 per outing to rank 12th in the NBA.

The Hawks put up 122.2 points per game (third in league) while allowing 122.7 per contest (27th in NBA). They have a -16 scoring differential.

The teams average 243.7 points per game combined, 2.8 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

Opponents of these teams score 235.8 points per game combined, 10.7 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

Oklahoma City has put together a 24-8-0 ATS record so far this year.

Atlanta has compiled a 7-25-0 ATS record so far this season.

Thunder Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 34.5 -111 31.4

Thunder and Hawks NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Thunder +2200 +1100 - Hawks +15000 +6600 -

