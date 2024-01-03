Trae Young leads the Atlanta Hawks (13-19) into a home game against Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder (23-9) at State Farm Arena on Wednesday, starting at 7:30 PM ET.

Thunder vs. Hawks Game Info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, January 3, 2024
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSSE and BSOK
  • Location: Atlanta, Georgia
  • Arena: State Farm Arena
  • Location: Atlanta, Georgia
  • Arena: State Farm Arena

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander vs. Trae Young Fantasy Comparison

Stat Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Trae Young
Total Fantasy Pts 1627.7 1434.2
Fantasy Pts Per Game 52.5 47.8
Fantasy Rank 5 8

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander vs. Trae Young Insights

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander & the Thunder

  • Gilgeous-Alexander puts up 31.4 points, 5.7 boards and 6.4 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 2.6 steals (first in NBA) and 0.8 blocks.
  • The Thunder's +269 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 8.4 points per game) is a result of scoring 121.5 points per game (fourth in the NBA) while allowing 113.1 per outing (12th in the league).
  • Oklahoma City loses the rebound battle by 4.6 boards on average. it collects 40.9 rebounds per game, which ranks 28th in the league, while its opponents grab 45.5 per outing.
  • The Thunder knock down 13.2 three-pointers per game (ninth-most in the league) compared to their opponents' 13.8. They shoot 39.3% from deep while their opponents hit 35.8% from long range.
  • Oklahoma City wins the turnover battle by 3.9 per game, committing 11.6 (second in the league) while its opponents average 15.5.

Trae Young & the Hawks

  • Young's averages for the season are 28.3 points, 3.0 rebounds and 11.3 assists, making 43.6% of his shots from the floor and 38.5% from beyond the arc, with 3.6 triples per contest (third in NBA).
  • The Hawks score 122.2 points per game (third in NBA) and allow 122.7 (27th in league) for a -16 scoring differential overall.
  • The 44.6 rebounds per game Atlanta accumulates rank eighth in the league. Their opponents collect 44.0.
  • The Hawks connect on 14.4 three-pointers per game (sixth-most in the league), while their opponents have made 13.5 on average.
  • Atlanta has committed 13.1 turnovers per game (16th in NBA) while forcing 14.1 (sixth in league).

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander vs. Trae Young Advanced Stats

Stat Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Trae Young
Plus/Minus Per Game 9.8 -0.3
Usage Percentage 32.9% 31.6%
True Shooting Pct 64.5% 59.4%
Total Rebound Pct 9.1% 4.5%
Assist Pct 30.8% 45.6%

