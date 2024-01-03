Shai Gilgeous-Alexander vs. Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks: Stats, Projections and Game Preview
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 1:45 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Trae Young leads the Atlanta Hawks (13-19) into a home game against Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder (23-9) at State Farm Arena on Wednesday, starting at 7:30 PM ET.
Thunder vs. Hawks Game Info
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 3, 2024
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSE and BSOK
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Arena: State Farm Arena
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander vs. Trae Young Fantasy Comparison
|Stat
|Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
|Trae Young
|Total Fantasy Pts
|1627.7
|1434.2
|Fantasy Pts Per Game
|52.5
|47.8
|Fantasy Rank
|5
|8
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander vs. Trae Young Insights
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander & the Thunder
- Gilgeous-Alexander puts up 31.4 points, 5.7 boards and 6.4 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 2.6 steals (first in NBA) and 0.8 blocks.
- The Thunder's +269 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 8.4 points per game) is a result of scoring 121.5 points per game (fourth in the NBA) while allowing 113.1 per outing (12th in the league).
- Oklahoma City loses the rebound battle by 4.6 boards on average. it collects 40.9 rebounds per game, which ranks 28th in the league, while its opponents grab 45.5 per outing.
- The Thunder knock down 13.2 three-pointers per game (ninth-most in the league) compared to their opponents' 13.8. They shoot 39.3% from deep while their opponents hit 35.8% from long range.
- Oklahoma City wins the turnover battle by 3.9 per game, committing 11.6 (second in the league) while its opponents average 15.5.
Trae Young & the Hawks
- Young's averages for the season are 28.3 points, 3.0 rebounds and 11.3 assists, making 43.6% of his shots from the floor and 38.5% from beyond the arc, with 3.6 triples per contest (third in NBA).
- The Hawks score 122.2 points per game (third in NBA) and allow 122.7 (27th in league) for a -16 scoring differential overall.
- The 44.6 rebounds per game Atlanta accumulates rank eighth in the league. Their opponents collect 44.0.
- The Hawks connect on 14.4 three-pointers per game (sixth-most in the league), while their opponents have made 13.5 on average.
- Atlanta has committed 13.1 turnovers per game (16th in NBA) while forcing 14.1 (sixth in league).
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander vs. Trae Young Advanced Stats
|Stat
|Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
|Trae Young
|Plus/Minus Per Game
|9.8
|-0.3
|Usage Percentage
|32.9%
|31.6%
|True Shooting Pct
|64.5%
|59.4%
|Total Rebound Pct
|9.1%
|4.5%
|Assist Pct
|30.8%
|45.6%
