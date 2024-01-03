Trae Young leads the Atlanta Hawks (13-19) into a home game against Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder (23-9) at State Farm Arena on Wednesday, starting at 7:30 PM ET.

Buy Tickets for This Game on Ticketmaster!

Thunder vs. Hawks Game Info

Game Day: Wednesday, January 3, 2024

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: BSSE and BSOK

BSSE and BSOK Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Arena: State Farm Arena

State Farm Arena Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander vs. Trae Young Fantasy Comparison

Stat Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Trae Young Total Fantasy Pts 1627.7 1434.2 Fantasy Pts Per Game 52.5 47.8 Fantasy Rank 5 8

Buy Gilgeous-Alexander and Young gear on Fanatics!

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander vs. Trae Young Insights

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander & the Thunder

Gilgeous-Alexander puts up 31.4 points, 5.7 boards and 6.4 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 2.6 steals (first in NBA) and 0.8 blocks.

The Thunder's +269 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 8.4 points per game) is a result of scoring 121.5 points per game (fourth in the NBA) while allowing 113.1 per outing (12th in the league).

Oklahoma City loses the rebound battle by 4.6 boards on average. it collects 40.9 rebounds per game, which ranks 28th in the league, while its opponents grab 45.5 per outing.

The Thunder knock down 13.2 three-pointers per game (ninth-most in the league) compared to their opponents' 13.8. They shoot 39.3% from deep while their opponents hit 35.8% from long range.

Oklahoma City wins the turnover battle by 3.9 per game, committing 11.6 (second in the league) while its opponents average 15.5.

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Trae Young & the Hawks

Young's averages for the season are 28.3 points, 3.0 rebounds and 11.3 assists, making 43.6% of his shots from the floor and 38.5% from beyond the arc, with 3.6 triples per contest (third in NBA).

The Hawks score 122.2 points per game (third in NBA) and allow 122.7 (27th in league) for a -16 scoring differential overall.

The 44.6 rebounds per game Atlanta accumulates rank eighth in the league. Their opponents collect 44.0.

The Hawks connect on 14.4 three-pointers per game (sixth-most in the league), while their opponents have made 13.5 on average.

Atlanta has committed 13.1 turnovers per game (16th in NBA) while forcing 14.1 (sixth in league).

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander vs. Trae Young Advanced Stats

Stat Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Trae Young Plus/Minus Per Game 9.8 -0.3 Usage Percentage 32.9% 31.6% True Shooting Pct 64.5% 59.4% Total Rebound Pct 9.1% 4.5% Assist Pct 30.8% 45.6%

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.