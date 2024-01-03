Shai Gilgeous-Alexander plus his Oklahoma City Thunder teammates hit the court versus the Atlanta Hawks at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday.

Gilgeous-Alexander, in his last time out, had 36 points, six rebounds and seven assists in a 127-123 win over the Celtics.

Below, we break down Gilgeous-Alexander's stats and trends to help you pick out the best prop bets.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Prop Bets vs. the Hawks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 34.5 31.4 33.3 Rebounds 5.5 5.7 6.1 Assists 6.5 6.4 6.6 PRA -- 43.5 46 PR -- 37.1 39.4 3PM 1.5 1.1 1.2



Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Insights vs. the Hawks

Gilgeous-Alexander has taken 20.6 shots per game this season and made 11.3 per game, which account for 22.4% and 24.6%, respectively, of his team's total.

Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 3.4 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 9.9% of his team's shots from beyond the arc.

Gilgeous-Alexander's opponents, the Hawks, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 19th in the NBA with 104.7 possessions per game, while his Thunder rank 23rd in possessions per game with 103.5.

Defensively, the Hawks are ranked 27th in the NBA, allowing 122.7 points per game.

On the glass, the Hawks have conceded 44.0 rebounds per contest, which puts them 19th in the NBA.

Conceding 28.6 assists per game, the Hawks are the 29th-ranked squad in the league.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Hawks have given up 13.5 makes per game, 19th in the NBA.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander vs. the Hawks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/6/2023 37 30 8 6 3 0 1

