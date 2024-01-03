The San Diego State Aztecs (11-2, 0-0 MWC) will be looking to build on an eight-game home winning run when taking on the Fresno State Bulldogs (7-6, 0-0 MWC) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl. It airs at 10:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

San Diego State vs. Fresno State Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET
  • Where: Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl in San Diego, California
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Top 25 Games

San Diego State Stats Insights

  • The Aztecs make 44.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.1 percentage points higher than the Bulldogs have allowed to their opponents (44.2%).
  • In games San Diego State shoots better than 44.2% from the field, it is 7-1 overall.
  • The Bulldogs are the 264th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Aztecs sit at 119th.
  • The 77.7 points per game the Aztecs put up are 5.5 more points than the Bulldogs allow (72.2).
  • When San Diego State scores more than 72.2 points, it is 8-1.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Fresno State Stats Insights

  • The Bulldogs have shot at a 48.3% rate from the field this season, 8.6 percentage points above the 39.7% shooting opponents of the Aztecs have averaged.
  • Fresno State is 7-5 when it shoots higher than 39.7% from the field.
  • The Aztecs are the rebounding team in the nation, the Bulldogs rank 326th.
  • The Bulldogs' 71.4 points per game are just 4.5 more points than the 66.9 the Aztecs give up.
  • Fresno State is 7-3 when allowing fewer than 77.7 points.

San Diego State Home & Away Comparison

  • San Diego State is averaging 78.3 points per game this season when playing at home, which is seven more points than it is averaging on the road (71.3).
  • The Aztecs are allowing 60.5 points per game this year in home games, which is 11.8 fewer points than they're allowing in away games (72.3).
  • When playing at home, San Diego State is sinking 0.9 more treys per game (8.2) than in away games (7.3). It also has a better three-point percentage at home (32.7%) compared to in away games (32.6%).

Fresno State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Fresno State put up fewer points at home (63.4 per game) than on the road (65.5) last season.
  • In 2022-23, the Bulldogs allowed 12.1 fewer points per game at home (60.1) than on the road (72.2).
  • Beyond the arc, Fresno State knocked down fewer 3-pointers away (6.9 per game) than at home (7) last season, but put up a higher percentage on the road (31.9%) than at home (31.7%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

San Diego State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/19/2023 Saint Katherine W 91-57 Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl
12/21/2023 Stanford W 74-60 Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl
12/29/2023 @ Gonzaga W 84-74 McCarthey Athletic Center
1/3/2024 Fresno State - Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl
1/6/2024 UNLV - Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl
1/9/2024 @ San Jose State - Provident Credit Union Event Center

Fresno State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/18/2023 Portland State L 75-72 Save Mart Center
12/22/2023 @ San Francisco L 77-57 War Memorial Gymnasium
12/29/2023 @ San Diego W 71-67 Jenny Craig Pavilion
1/3/2024 @ San Diego State - Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl
1/6/2024 Nevada - Save Mart Center
1/13/2024 @ Wyoming - Arena-Auditorium

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.