Morris County, KS High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 3
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Is there high school basketball on the agenda today in Morris County, Kansas? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we offer info on how to stream the games in the article below.
Morris County, Kansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Council Grove High School at Mission Valley High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 3
- Location: Eskridge, KS
- Conference: Flint Hills
- How to Stream: Watch Here
