Luguentz Dort plus his Oklahoma City Thunder teammates hit the court versus the Atlanta Hawks at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday.

In a 127-123 win over the Celtics (his most recent action) Dort produced nine points, eight rebounds and three blocks.

If you'd like to make predictions on Dort's performance, we break down his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Luguentz Dort Prop Bets vs. the Hawks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 11.5 11.0 12.6 Rebounds 4.5 4.1 4.0 Assists -- 1.3 1.5 PRA -- 16.4 18.1 PR -- 15.1 16.6 3PM 1.5 1.8 2.4



Luguentz Dort Insights vs. the Hawks

Dort is responsible for taking 8.9% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 8.2 per game.

This season, he's accounted for 13.5% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.8 per game.

Dort's opponents, the Hawks, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 104.7 possessions per game, while his Thunder average 103.5 per game, which ranks 23rd among NBA teams.

Conceding 122.7 points per contest, the Hawks are the 27th-ranked team in the NBA defensively.

The Hawks are the 19th-ranked team in the NBA, giving up 44 rebounds per contest.

In terms of assists, the Hawks have conceded 28.6 per game, 29th in the league.

Conceding 13.5 made 3-pointers per contest, the Hawks are the 19th-ranked team in the league.

Luguentz Dort vs. the Hawks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/6/2023 32 19 9 3 2 2 0

