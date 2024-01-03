Leavenworth County, KS High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 3
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Want to know how to stream high school basketball games in Leavenworth County, Kansas today? We have you covered below.
Leavenworth County, Kansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Lansing High School at De Soto High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on January 3
- Location: De Soto, KS
- Conference: United Kansas
- How to Stream: Watch Here
