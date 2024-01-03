Wednesday's 10:00 PM ET game between the Los Angeles Lakers (17-17) and the Miami Heat (19-14) at Crypto.com Arena features the Lakers' Anthony Davis as a player to watch.

How to Watch Lakers vs. Heat

Game Day: Wednesday, January 3

Wednesday, January 3 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Arena: Crypto.com Arena

Crypto.com Arena Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California How to Watch on TV: ESPN, SportsNet LA, BSSUN

ESPN, SportsNet LA, BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Lakers' Last Game

The Lakers dropped their previous game to the Pelicans, 129-109, on Sunday. LeBron James was their high scorer with 34 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM LeBron James 34 5 8 0 1 3 Austin Reaves 20 2 9 1 1 1 Anthony Davis 20 10 3 0 5 0

Heat's Last Game

On Monday, in their most recent game, the Heat lost to the Clippers 121-104. With 21 points, Bam Adebayo was their leading scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Bam Adebayo 21 15 4 0 0 0 Kevin Love 17 4 3 0 2 1 Duncan Robinson 15 1 2 0 0 3

Lakers Players to Watch

Davis averages 25.3 points, 12.3 boards and 3.2 assists per contest, making 55.2% of shots from the floor.

James puts up 25.3 points, 7.5 boards and 7.4 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1.5 steals (eighth in league) and 0.7 blocks.

Austin Reaves' numbers for the season are 15.0 points, 4.4 boards and 4.9 assists per contest, shooting 47.5% from the field and 35.1% from downtown, with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game.

D'Angelo Russell is averaging 14.8 points, 6.3 assists and 2.9 boards per game.

Taurean Prince's numbers for the season are 9.9 points, 1.9 assists and 2.8 boards per game.

Heat Players to Watch

Adebayo's averages for the season are 22.0 points, 10.4 rebounds and 4.0 assists, making 50.6% of his shots from the floor.

Jaime Jaquez gives 13.7 points, 3.9 boards and 2.6 assists per contest, plus 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Duncan Robinson's numbers for the season are 14.6 points, 2.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game, making 47.9% of his shots from the floor and 44.4% from beyond the arc, with 3.1 triples per game.

Kyle Lowry averages 9.3 points, 3.6 boards and 4.1 assists, making 46.4% of his shots from the field and 43.5% from beyond the arc, with 2.0 treys per game.

The Heat receive 9.7 points per game from Kevin Love, plus 6.6 boards and 2.6 assists.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name Team PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Anthony Davis LAL 26.4 10.5 3.4 1.4 2.1 0.8 Bam Adebayo MIA 15.0 8.1 3.0 0.7 0.7 0.0 LeBron James LAL 20.6 5.6 7.4 0.9 0.6 1.7 Jaime Jaquez MIA 16.6 4.8 2.8 1.4 0.4 0.8 Austin Reaves LAL 16.5 3.7 5.2 0.8 0.2 2.0 Tyler Herro MIA 16.8 4.3 3.0 0.8 0.2 2.5

