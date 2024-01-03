The Iowa State Cyclones (8-4) will be looking to build on a three-game home winning run when taking on the Kansas Jayhawks (7-5) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at James H. Hilton Coliseum. It airs at 7:30 PM ET.

Kansas Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET Where: James H. Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa

James H. Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Big 12 Games

Kansas vs. Iowa State Scoring Comparison

The Jayhawks score an average of 69.7 points per game, just 4.4 more points than the 65.3 the Cyclones allow to opponents.

Kansas has put together a 7-1 record in games it scores more than 65.3 points.

Iowa State has a 7-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 69.7 points.

The 78.3 points per game the Cyclones record are 16.2 more points than the Jayhawks give up (62.1).

Iowa State has an 8-2 record when scoring more than 62.1 points.

When Kansas gives up fewer than 78.3 points, it is 7-3.

The Cyclones are making 48.1% of their shots from the field, 8.8% higher than the Jayhawks concede to opponents (39.3%).

The Jayhawks' 44.4 shooting percentage from the field is 8.9 higher than the Cyclones have conceded.

Kansas Leaders

Taiyanna Jackson: 13.1 PTS, 9.8 REB, 1.5 STL, 2.8 BLK, 55.8 FG%

13.1 PTS, 9.8 REB, 1.5 STL, 2.8 BLK, 55.8 FG% Holly Kersgieter: 11.1 PTS, 1.4 STL, 44.4 FG%, 44.6 3PT% (25-for-56)

11.1 PTS, 1.4 STL, 44.4 FG%, 44.6 3PT% (25-for-56) S'Mya Nichols: 13.3 PTS, 46.9 FG%, 40.6 3PT% (13-for-32)

13.3 PTS, 46.9 FG%, 40.6 3PT% (13-for-32) Zakiyah Franklin: 10.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 40.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (14-for-42)

10.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 40.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (14-for-42) Wyvette Mayberry: 9.8 PTS, 37.4 FG%, 34.0 3PT% (16-for-47)

Kansas Schedule