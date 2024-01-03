How to Watch the Kansas vs. Iowa State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 3
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 12:56 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
The Iowa State Cyclones (8-4) will be looking to build on a three-game home winning run when taking on the Kansas Jayhawks (7-5) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at James H. Hilton Coliseum. It airs at 7:30 PM ET.
Keep reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to see our score picks!
Kansas Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: James H. Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Kansas vs. Iowa State Scoring Comparison
- The Jayhawks score an average of 69.7 points per game, just 4.4 more points than the 65.3 the Cyclones allow to opponents.
- Kansas has put together a 7-1 record in games it scores more than 65.3 points.
- Iowa State has a 7-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 69.7 points.
- The 78.3 points per game the Cyclones record are 16.2 more points than the Jayhawks give up (62.1).
- Iowa State has an 8-2 record when scoring more than 62.1 points.
- When Kansas gives up fewer than 78.3 points, it is 7-3.
- The Cyclones are making 48.1% of their shots from the field, 8.8% higher than the Jayhawks concede to opponents (39.3%).
- The Jayhawks' 44.4 shooting percentage from the field is 8.9 higher than the Cyclones have conceded.
Kansas Leaders
- Taiyanna Jackson: 13.1 PTS, 9.8 REB, 1.5 STL, 2.8 BLK, 55.8 FG%
- Holly Kersgieter: 11.1 PTS, 1.4 STL, 44.4 FG%, 44.6 3PT% (25-for-56)
- S'Mya Nichols: 13.3 PTS, 46.9 FG%, 40.6 3PT% (13-for-32)
- Zakiyah Franklin: 10.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 40.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (14-for-42)
- Wyvette Mayberry: 9.8 PTS, 37.4 FG%, 34.0 3PT% (16-for-47)
Kansas Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/16/2023
|Central Arkansas
|W 69-48
|Allen Fieldhouse
|12/20/2023
|Nebraska
|W 69-52
|Allen Fieldhouse
|12/30/2023
|West Virginia
|L 85-60
|Allen Fieldhouse
|1/3/2024
|@ Iowa State
|-
|James H. Hilton Coliseum
|1/6/2024
|@ Texas Tech
|-
|United Supermarkets Arena
|1/10/2024
|Baylor
|-
|Allen Fieldhouse
