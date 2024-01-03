The Iowa State Cyclones (8-4) will be looking to build on a three-game home winning run when taking on the Kansas Jayhawks (7-5) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at James H. Hilton Coliseum. It airs at 7:30 PM ET.

Kansas Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: James H. Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa
  • TV: ESPN+
Kansas vs. Iowa State Scoring Comparison

  • The Jayhawks score an average of 69.7 points per game, just 4.4 more points than the 65.3 the Cyclones allow to opponents.
  • Kansas has put together a 7-1 record in games it scores more than 65.3 points.
  • Iowa State has a 7-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 69.7 points.
  • The 78.3 points per game the Cyclones record are 16.2 more points than the Jayhawks give up (62.1).
  • Iowa State has an 8-2 record when scoring more than 62.1 points.
  • When Kansas gives up fewer than 78.3 points, it is 7-3.
  • The Cyclones are making 48.1% of their shots from the field, 8.8% higher than the Jayhawks concede to opponents (39.3%).
  • The Jayhawks' 44.4 shooting percentage from the field is 8.9 higher than the Cyclones have conceded.

Kansas Leaders

  • Taiyanna Jackson: 13.1 PTS, 9.8 REB, 1.5 STL, 2.8 BLK, 55.8 FG%
  • Holly Kersgieter: 11.1 PTS, 1.4 STL, 44.4 FG%, 44.6 3PT% (25-for-56)
  • S'Mya Nichols: 13.3 PTS, 46.9 FG%, 40.6 3PT% (13-for-32)
  • Zakiyah Franklin: 10.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 40.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (14-for-42)
  • Wyvette Mayberry: 9.8 PTS, 37.4 FG%, 34.0 3PT% (16-for-47)

Kansas Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/16/2023 Central Arkansas W 69-48 Allen Fieldhouse
12/20/2023 Nebraska W 69-52 Allen Fieldhouse
12/30/2023 West Virginia L 85-60 Allen Fieldhouse
1/3/2024 @ Iowa State - James H. Hilton Coliseum
1/6/2024 @ Texas Tech - United Supermarkets Arena
1/10/2024 Baylor - Allen Fieldhouse

