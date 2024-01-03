Kansas vs. Iowa State January 3 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 12:11 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Wednesday's Big 12 slate includes the Iowa State Cyclones (7-4) playing the Kansas Jayhawks (7-4) at 7:30 PM ET.
Kansas vs. Iowa State Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 3
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
Kansas Players to Watch
- Taiyanna Jackson: 13.1 PTS, 9.8 REB, 0.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 2.6 BLK
- S'Mya Nichols: 14 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK
- Holly Kersgieter: 10.4 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Zakiyah Franklin: 11.4 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.5 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK
- Wyvette Mayberry: 10 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
Iowa State Players to Watch
- Addy Brown: 14 PTS, 8.9 REB, 5.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Audi Crooks: 16.1 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Kelsey Joens: 8.5 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Nyamer Diew: 11.3 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Hannah Belanger: 9 PTS, 1.9 REB, 3.8 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
